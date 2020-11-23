Taylor rushed the ball 22 times for 90 yards in Week 11 against the Packers. He added four receptions for 24 yards.

One week after being minimized in the offense, Taylor earned his first workhorse role. He looked comfortable, keeping the offense on schedule while also ripping off some big runs of 18 and 14 yards. Encouragingly, Taylor also remained involved in the passing attack and led the backfield with four receptions. While the Packers have been a soft matchup for running backs all season, the performance may have been what Taylor needed to find his footing during an uneven rookie campaign. He'll look to build on his best performance as a pro in Week 12 against the Titans.