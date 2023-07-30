Taylor (ankle) formally requested a trade after meeting with Indianapolis owner Jim Irsay on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Taylor and Irsay reportedly met for almost one hour on the owner's bus parked at Colts training camp Saturday, according to Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star. Irsay said the two did not discuss a possible extension for the star running back and that "at this point, that's not something we're discussing," per Atkins. Taylor is entering the final season of his four-year rookie contract with the Colts, and he has reportedly never been offered any extension by the team, according to Stephen Holder of ESPN.com. This appears to have upset the 24-year-old enough to ask out of his situation with the team. Taylor led the league with 1,811 rushing yards in 2021, though his production took a hit in 2022 when he tallied 861 rushing yards on 192 carries across 11 games, as he missed time throughout the campaign while dealing with an ankle injury. He underwent surgery to address this issue Jan. 29, and he opened training camp on the active/PUP list after not participating in minicamp. Nevertheless, given his status one of the NFL's top offensive players when healthy, Taylor should attract a significant amount of trade interest from teams without a clear-cut or elite No. 1 running back.