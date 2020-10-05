Taylor rushed the ball 17 times for 68 yards in Week 4 against Chicago. He also added one reception for 11 yards.

Taylor was once again the lead back for the Colts, working ahead of both Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins. While his longest rush of the game was 16 yards, he managed several chunk gains of 11 and 12 yards. He was unable to put together a huge performance due to the Colts' inability to reach the end zone, but has now racked up at least 14 touches in each game since Week 2 in Marlon Mack's (Achilles) absence. He'll face a tough defensive front in Week 5 in a matchup against the Browns.