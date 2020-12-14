Taylor carried 20 times for 150 yards and two touchdowns while adding two catches (on two targets) for 15 yards during Sunday's 44-27 win over the Raiders.

Taylor gashed the beatable Las Vegas run defense for 7.5 yards per carry as he easily set a new career high in rushing yardage. His 62-yard touchdown in the third quarter was also his longest of the season and he later added a three-yard score for his first multi-touchdown game. Taylor came into this one in great form and will look to feast again next Sunday against a Texans defense that ranks near the bottom of the league in virtually every category related to stopping opposing running backs.