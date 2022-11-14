Taylor carried the ball 22 times for 147 yards and a touchdown and caught both his targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 25-20 win over the Raiders.

After dealing with injuries that cost him three games over the prior five weeks and otherwise limited his production, Taylor appeared to be 100 percent healthy as he topped 100 rushing yards and got into the end zone for the first time since Week 1. Having Matt Ryan under center instead of Sam Ehlinger likely helped keep the Las Vegas defense from stacking the box against the run, but the entire Indy offense will face a much tougher opponent in Week 11 when the Eagles come to town.