Taylor (thumb) was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's practice estimate.

Taylor's "full" listing Wednesday -- albeit for what was a walk-through session -- has the running back trending toward a return to action Sunday against the Falcons. If Taylor -- who last suited up in Week 12 -- is able to maintain full participation Thursday and Friday, he'll even have a chance to approach Sunday's game minus an injury designation. Meanwhile, Zack Moss was deemed a non-participant Wednesday due to a forearm injury and looks to be in a worse spot on the health front after he had served as the Colts' starting running back for the past three games while Taylor was sidelined.