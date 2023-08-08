Taylor (ankle) received an excused absence from practice Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The report notes that Taylor, who remains on the active/PUP list, is away from the Colts' facility as he seeks treatment on his surgically-repaired ankle. As a result, Rapoport indicates that the running back "will be away from the team for a bit" while he continues to manage his ankle issue. Meanwhile, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis relays that for his part coach Shane Steichen hopes that Taylor -- who had previously requested a trade -- rejoins practice at some point during training camp, noting "I'd like to see that. We'll see how it all plays out though."