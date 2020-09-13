With fears that Marlon Mack suffered a torn Achilles against the Jaguars on Sunday, Taylor's role in the Colts' ground game is likely to expand going forward, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Taylor, who the Colts took in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 41st overall, had been slated to work in a time-share with Mack, while Nyheim Hines handled change-of-pace duties for the team. With Mack now likely to miss extended time, the promising Taylor's early-down profile, and in turn, his fantasy upside, now appear destined to increase.