Coach Shane Steichen said Sunday that he expects Taylor (ankle) back at training camp this week, Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports.

Taylor has been on the active/PUP list to begin training camp and was away from the Colts' facility recently while seeking treatment on his surgically repaired ankle. Although he's expected back at camp soon, he still has an outstanding trade request and has said that he'll only practice when he's 100 percent healthy. Steichen also said Sunday that he doesn't know exactly which day Taylor will rejoin the team.