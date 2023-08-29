With no trade having occurred Tuesday, Taylor (ankle) is now expected to remain on the PUP list ahead of Week 1, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Assuming that's the case, the running back -- who has been on the active/PUP list through training camp -- wouldn't be eligible to play during the first four weeks of the coming NFL season. In that context, the Colts' top running back options ahead of Week 1 are Zack Moss (arm), Deon Jackson and rookie Evan Hull.