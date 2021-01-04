Taylor rushed 30 times for 253 yards and two touchdowns and brought in one of two targets for one yard in the Colts' 28-14 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

As his final numbers imply, Taylor consistently terrorized the Jaguars defense, ripping off a game-long 56-yard run on his second carry of the day and subsequently notching touchdowns of one and 45 yards in the second and fourth quarter, respectively. The rookie had an uneven first nine games as a pro, but hey bounced back to finish with 74 or more rushing yards in each of his last six contests, including seven touchdowns over his last four games. Taylor also proved to be a solid receiver with a 35-298-1 line through the air, and he'll now look to carry over the significant momentum of this performance into a wild-card matchup against the Bills on the road next weekend.