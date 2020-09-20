Taylor carried 26 times for 101 yards and a touchdown Sunday against the Vikings. He also caught both his targets for nine additional yards in the 28-11 win.

Taylor stepped in for the injured Marlon Mack (Achilles) and churned out 110 scrimmage yards against a respectable defense, though his average of 3.9 yards per carry was a bit lackluster. He scored his first career rushing touchdown on a five-yard carry in the second quarter and helped his team control the game after jumping out to a big lead in the second half. Taylor should see a similar workload next Sunday against the Jets and should be considered an ascending fantasy option heading into a contest Indianapolis is expected to win.