Taylor carried the ball 18 times for 47 yards and caught all five of his targets for 22 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-13 win over the Panthers.

The rushing yards total was his lowest since Week 6, but Taylor made an impact as a receiver instead, taking a screen pass from Gardner Minshew 10 yards for a TD in the second quarter. The running back's brought in at least three catches in three of the last four games, posting a 14-115-1 line on 17 targets over that stretch. Taylor should again be one of the focal points of the Colts' offense in Week 10 against a Patriots defense that's given up a touchdown to a RB in three straight contests.