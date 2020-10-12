Taylor carried 12 times for 57 yards and a touchdown while adding two catches (on three targets) for 17 yards during Sunday's 32-23 loss to the Browns.

Taylor managed a respectable 4.8 yards per carry against a solid Browns defense while scoring a four-yard touchdown to get his team on the board in the first quarter. Unfortunately, the running game was limited as Cleveland raced out to a big lead in the third quarter and he wasn't used much as a pass catcher. Still, it was something of an encouraging sign that Taylor managed respectable fantasy production in the face of adversity and he could bounce back in a big way in next Sunday's matchup with the Bengals.