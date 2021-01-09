Taylor rushed 21 times for 78 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 27-24 wild-card round loss to the Bills. He added two catches for six yards on four targets.

Taylor gave the Colts a 10-7 lead with a one-yard touchdown plunge in the second quarter but lost three yards on a dubious 3rd-and-goal toss play from the one-yard line later in the quarter on a drive that ended without points following an incomplete pass on the ensuing play. The rookie second-round pick established himself as the Colts' clear lead back down the stretch, and Taylor is positioned to finish among the league's rushing leaders next season if he can maintain that role while running behind one of the league's best offensive lines.