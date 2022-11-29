Taylor rushed 20 times for 86 yards and a touchdown while catching three of four targets for 12 yards in Monday's 24-17 loss to the Steelers.

Taylor had nearly as many rushing yards on six first-half carries (34) as Matt Ryan had passing yards on 13 attempts (36), and Taylor was responsible for 11 of those yards as well. The Colts went into the locker room trailing 16-3, but an 89-yard kickoff return to open the third quarter put them in scoring position, and Taylor capitalized with a two-yard touchdown. Later in the third, Ryan and Taylor botched a handoff on Pittsburgh's one-yard line, leading to a Ryan fumble recovered by the Steelers. That play turned out to be a big one in a game that the Colts ultimately lost by a touchdown. Up next for Taylor and the Colts is a Week 13 trip to Dallas.