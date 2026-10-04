Taylor carried the ball 20 times for 95 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 30-13 win over the Commanders. He also caught one of four targets for two yards.

Both scores came from five yards out in the second and third quarters, as the Colts went with a ground-heavy offense once Marcus Mariota (knee) was knocked out of the game in London, forcing the Commanders to turn to third-string QB Athan Kaliakmanis, a seventh-round rookie. Taylor has six rushing TDs through four games along with 422 scrimmage yards, and he figures to see a hefty workload again on the road in Week 5 against the Steelers.