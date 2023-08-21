The Colts granted Taylor (ankle) permission Monday to seek a trade, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Colts owner Jim Irsay previously indicated that Taylor would not be traded, but the star running back, who remains on the active/PUP list, looks like he could be on the move after all. With that in mind, Stephen Holder of ESPN.com suggests that the Colts are seeking a first-round draft pick -- or a package of picks that equates to a first-rounder -- in a potential deal for the 24-year-old.