Taylor (ankle) did some light jogging during Wednesday's practice, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
Per James Boyd of The Athletic, Taylor, who wasn't initially spotted at Wednesday's practice, was working off to the side without his helmet or pads, so the running back is trending toward an official non-participation listing once the Colts' initial Week 6 injury report is posted.
More News
-
Colts' Jonathan Taylor: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Colts' Jonathan Taylor: Optimism regarding Week 6 status•
-
Colts' Jonathan Taylor: Won't play Thursday•
-
Colts' Jonathan Taylor: Listed as non-participant Tuesday•
-
Colts' Jonathan Taylor: Not practicing Tuesday•
-
Colts' Jonathan Taylor: Not yet ready to play•