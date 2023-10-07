Taylor (ankle), whom the Colts activated from the reserve/PUP list Saturday, agreed to a three-year, $42 million contract extension, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The deal puts Taylor among the top-three highest paid running backs in the NFL with $26 million coming in guarantees. It's a massive win for both sides after a tumultuous offseason that saw the talented fourth-year running back in a public battle for a pay raise. After being brought back from the PUP list and with a new contract in tow, Taylor will make his season debut Sunday against the Titans. Taylor had been dealing with a high-ankle sprain through large portions of the 2022 season and eventually required surgery in January. Even though he's now on the books through 2026, the Colts could be motivated to ease Taylor back into the mix Sunday, so expect Zack Moss to still see plenty of backup work in Week 5.