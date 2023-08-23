The Colts have reportedly given Taylor (ankle) until Tuesday to find a suitable trade after having granted the running back permission to seek one, Stephen Holder of ESPN notes.

According to Holder, six teams have reportedly inquired about Taylor's availability, while two are thought to have made trade offers. It remains to be seen if any team is willing to give the Colts enough in return for the star running back to advance a deal, but it appears as though Indy is looking for some level of clarity by Tuesday, which is when NFL franchises are required to cut their rosters down to 53 players. Moreover, Taylor is on the active-physically PUP list and must be activated or placed on reserve-PUP (in which case he'd miss the first four games of the regular season) by Tuesday.