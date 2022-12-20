The Colts placed Taylor on injured reserve Tuesday, JJ Stankevitz of the team's official site reports.

This comes as no surprise after Taylor suffered a high-ankle sprain during Saturday's 39-36 loss at Minnesota. He's been tending to issues with his right ankle all season, and with three absences to come down the stretch, he'll end up missing six contests overall. In his 11 games of work, though, Taylor racked up 192 carries for 861 yards and four touchdowns and 28 catches (on 40 targets) for 143 yards. Moving forward, Indianapolis will turn to the backfield duo of Zack Moss and Deon Jackson to continue churning out production on the ground.