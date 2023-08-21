The Colts have reportedly given Taylor (ankle) permission to seek a trade, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Colts owner Jim Irsay had previously indicated that Taylor would not be traded, but now it appears as though the star running back, who remains on the active/PUP list, could possibly be on the move after all. With that in mind, Stephen Holder of ESPN.com suggests via a source that the Colts are seeking a first-round draft pick (or a package of picks that equates to one) in a potential deal for the 24-year-old.