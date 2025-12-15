Taylor rushed 25 times for 87 yards while bringing in three of four targets for 14 receiving yards in Sunday's 18-16 loss to Seattle.

Since 44-year-old Philip Rivers wasn't able to be a downfield threat in his first start since 2021, he wasn't able to take the pressure off Taylor and Indianapolis' ground game Sunday. Once the Seahawks realized this, the defense was consistently stacking the box against the Colts' top weapon on offense, resulting in a pedestrian mark of 3.5 yards per carry. Taylor suffered a similar fate against Jacksonville in Week 14 after Daniel Jones (Achilles) left the contest, so it may be tough sledding for the superstar running back going forward without the threat of a deep passing attack. The 26-year-old Taylor will receive a heavy workload to help offset the recent drop in efficiency, and a soft matchup against the 49ers' defense next Monday boosts his prospects for Week 16.