Taylor rushed 18 times for 43 yards and a touchdown and failed to bring in his only target in the Colts' 29-10 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.

Taylor had the backfield nearly all to himself in his return from a three-game injury due to a thumb issue, as Zack Moss (arm) was sidelined. Taylor certainly got the type of workload that would have been expected under such a scenario, but he found tough sledding against a Falcons defense that has frequently been stingy against the run. Taylor's lack of involvement in the passing game was also disappointing, considering Indianapolis was also down Michael Pittman (concussion). Taylor did salvage his day with a one-yard touchdown run that opened the scoring and capped off the Colts' opening drive, and he'll aim to boost his numbers back up irrespective of Moss' availability in a Week 17 home matchup against the Raiders on New Year's Eve.