Taylor carried the ball 14 times for 26 yards and caught both his targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 38-30 loss to the Texans.

It was the least productive game of the season for Taylor, as his longest run went for only eight yards and rookie DJ Giddens wound up leading the Colts with 30 rushing yards. Taylor missed his chance to catch James Cook for the NFL rushing crown, but he still wraps up an impressive campaign with 1,585 rushing yards and a career-high 18 TDs on the ground, along with a 46-378-2 line on 55 targets through the air. The 26-year-old RB will head into 2026 as the centerpiece of the Indianapolis offense once again.