Taylor (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday.
Taylor jogged on the side but didn't actually participate in practice. Meanwhile, fellow running back Nyheim Hines (concussion) was a limited participant, donning a no-contact jersey to start the week. Hines was injured on the opening drive of last Thursday's win over Denver, leaving only Deon Jackson and Phillip Lindsay in the backfield with Taylor inactive due to his ankle injury. Taylor has two more chances to practice before the Colts host the Jaguars on Sunday.
