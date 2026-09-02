Taylor was rested for the Colts' 25-16 loss to the Lions in Saturday's preseason finale.

Prior to the game, head coach Shane Steichen said that he planned on having all of the team's offensive starters minus Taylor and quarterback Daniel Jones take the field for 8-to-12 snaps, per JJ Stankevicz of the Colts' official site. Taylor didn't play in the prior two preseason contests either, as the Colts didn't want to risk an injury to their lead back in advance of the regular season. After missing at least three games every season from 2022 through 2024, the 27-year-old played a full 17-game slate in 2025, playing north of 70 percent of the offensive snaps in all but one of those contests while accounting for 20 touchdowns, amassing 1,585 yards on the ground and setting career highs with 46 receptions and 378 receiving yards. He'll be primed for another hefty workload in 2026, and the Colts are hopeful that Jones' return from a torn ACL can help Taylor avoid the decline in efficiency that he experienced after the Colts' Week 11 bye last season (3.3 yards per carry in final seven games).