Taylor was forced out of Sunday's game against the Titans with an ankle injury, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Prior to exiting the contest, Taylor logged 20 carries for 42 yards caught one pass for one yard. With the Colts playing again Thursday against the Broncos, Taylor's status will be worth monitoring closely in the coming days. Next up for the team's carries if Taylor is limited or out in Week 5 are Nyheim Hines and Deon Jackson.