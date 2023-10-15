Taylor rushed eight times for 19 yards and brought in five of six targets for 46 yards in the Colts' 37-20 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

Taylor was stymied throughout the day on the ground, with his longest run going for only five yards. However, a 40-yard reception helped salvage the star running back's fantasy day to an extent, and his final receiving yardage total serving as his highest since Week 8 of the 2021 season. Taylor did see an uptick in touches from a Week 5 season debut in which he logged seven overall, and he notably recorded one more carry than backfield mate Zack Moss versus Jacksonville. Taylor's Week 7 matchup sees him draw a tough home matchup against the Browns.