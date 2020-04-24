Colts' Jonathan Taylor: Indianapolis selects in second

The Colts selected Taylor in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 41st overall.

The Colts traded up to make this pick, taking Cleveland's selection at the 41st spot. Taylor (5-foot-10, 226) is likely the best yet of Wisconsin's long line of impressive running backs. Taylor perhaps has pass-catching limitations, but Marlon Mack has played a big rushing-specialist role with the Colts, and Taylor figures to lay claim to most of that work going forward. Taylor needs to stop fumbling and could stand to improve as a receiver, but as a pure runner he is basically infallible. Taylor ran for 6,174 yards (6.7 YPC) and 50 touchdowns in 41 career games, then put up a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the combine. Mack's days as starter are numbered.