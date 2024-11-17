Taylor rushed 24 times for 57 yards and caught one of two targets for three yards in Sunday's 28-27 win over the Jets.

Taylor was surprisingly quiet in the victory, posting his third-lowest rushing yardage total of the season despite setting a season high in rushing attempts. Anthony Richardson scored two short rushing touchdowns in the quarterback's return to the starting role, while Taylor was kept out of the end zone for the third consecutive game after running in five touchdowns in his first five appearances of the season. Getting back on track won't be easy for Taylor in Week 12 against the stout Lions front, especially given the high probability of the Colts falling behind and having to go with a more pass-heavy approach.