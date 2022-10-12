Taylor (ankle) isn't practicing Wednesday but was spotted doing some light jogging off to the side, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
Per James Boyd of The Athletic, Taylor, wasn't sporting a helmet or pads during his workout. As such, the running back is trending toward an official non-participation listing on the Colts' initial Week 6 injury report ahead of their matchup Sunday with the Jaguars.
More News
-
Colts' Jonathan Taylor: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Colts' Jonathan Taylor: Optimism regarding Week 6 status•
-
Colts' Jonathan Taylor: Won't play Thursday•
-
Colts' Jonathan Taylor: Listed as non-participant Tuesday•
-
Colts' Jonathan Taylor: Not practicing Tuesday•
-
Colts' Jonathan Taylor: Not yet ready to play•