Taylor rushed 18 times for 71 yards and secured all three targets for 27 yards in the Colts' 33-8 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

The Colts somewhat surprisingly opened up with a pass-centric approach in Daniel Jones' debut as the new starting quarterback, but Taylor eventually mixed in effectively throughout the afternoon. The talented back's longest run went for a modest 15 yards, but he also recorded a 16-yard reception and certainly put together a serviceable fantasy outing to open the campaign. Jones did vulture one goal-line opportunity from Taylor, but the latter will undoubtedly be called on frequently in such scenarios moving forward. Taylor does draw an unenviable matchup in Week 2, however, as the stingy Broncos defense pays a visit next Sunday.