Colts' Jonathan Taylor: Lands two-year extension with Colts

Taylor agreed to terms Thursday with the Colts on a two-year, $44 million contract extension, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Schefter relays that the deal is worth up to $47 million and includes $39 million guaranteed. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Taylor's new deal is the largest-ever third contract for an NFL running back, setting the stage for the 27-year-old to continue working as the undisputed lead option in a Colts backfield that also includes DJ Giddens, Seth McGowan, Ulysses Bentley, Anderson Castle and Roydell Williams. With both Taylor and Bijan Robinson now having landed extensions, attention turns to Detroit's Jahmyr Gibbs, another top-tier running back looking for a lucrative new pact ahead of Week 1.