Head coach Shane Steichen said Wednesday that the Colts plan to ramp up Taylor's workload Sunday against the Jaguars, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Taylor played just 10 snaps in his season debut against the Titans in Week 5, logging six carries and one catch during his brief time in the game. He had spent the first four weeks of the season on the PUP list due to an ankle injury and was signed to a three-year, $42 million extension shortly after being activated. Zack Moss rushed for 165 yards and two touchdowns against Tennessee, and while Moss has likely earned himself a regular role on offense moving forward, Taylor should get the majority of backfield touches once he's up to full speed.