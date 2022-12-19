Taylor was diagnosed with right high-ankle sprain after exiting Saturday's 39-36 overtime loss to the Vikings and is considered highly unlikely to play again this season, sources tell Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Taylor is scheduled to meet with doctors over the next day or two before Indianapolis decides on his status for the final three regular-season games, but with the 4-9-1 Colts on the cusp of being eliminated from the playoffs, there's little incentive to expose the franchise running back to further injury. Assuming Taylor is sidelined for the next three weeks, he'll finish the 2022 campaign with 861 rushing yards and four scores on the ground to go with 28 receptions for 143 yards on 40 targets over his 11 appearances. The Colts appear set to proceed with Zack Moss as their top early down back and Deon Jackson as their top change-of-pace option out of the backfield the rest of the way.