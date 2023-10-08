Taylor (ankle) carried the ball six times for 18 yards in Sunday's 23-16 win over the Titans. He added one reception for 16 yards.

Taylor made his season debut after being activated from the PUP list, though he was eased back in his return. His longest gain on the ground went for only five yards, and his biggest contribution came as a pass catcher. Taylor's workload will undoubtedly tick up in future games, but Zack Moss has performed well as the lead back and could remain a part of the offensive gameplan more than previously expected.