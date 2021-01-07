Taylor (shoulder) practiced in a limited fashion this week, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Though Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis relays that Taylor -- who logged 30 carries for 253 yards and two TDs in Week 17 -- sported a red (non-contact) jersey at practice Thursday, the running back previously indicated that he'd be "ready to roll" versus the Bills a notion that could be confirmed by Indy's final injury report for wild-card weekend.
