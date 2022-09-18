Taylor carried the ball nine times for 54 yards in Sunday's 24-0 loss to the Jaguars. He added one reception for nine yards.

Taylor was scripted out of making an impact in the loss, as the Colts ran only 48 offensive plays and Matt Ryan took to the air 30 times. Even with the limited opportunity, Taylor made a pair of splash gains, tallying two rushes of 21 yards. While Taylor was able to overcome the poor offensive environment around him in Week 1, the Colts have been lackluster with Matt Ryan at the helm early on, which could ultimately cost Taylor opportunity moving forward.