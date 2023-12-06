Taylor (thumb) is listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report.

Taylor is unlikely to practice or play this week, as Colts president Jim Irsay mentioned a timeline of 2-to-3 weeks when the running back had surgery last Wednesday, with NFL.com's Ian Rapoport then reporting Sunday that it might be more like 3-to-5 weeks. Either way, Zack Moss likely will get a large workload this Sunday against the Bengals after playing 94 percent of snaps on offense in an overtime win over the Titans in Week 13.