Taylor (shoulder) was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimate.
Despite being listed as limited on the Colts' injury report, Taylor -- who logged 30 carries in Week 17 -- isn't concerned about his status for Saturday's playoff opener against the Bills, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports. "We are definitely ready to roll this Saturday," the running back noted Wednesday.
