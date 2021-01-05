Taylor (shoulder) was listed as limited on Tuesday's practice estimate.
Taylor was on the field for 55 of the Colts' 67 snaps on offense in this past Sunday's win over the Jaguars, en route to rushing 30 times for 253 yards and two TDs. Though his listed limitations Tuesday indicate that Taylor may have come out of the contest banged up, so far there's nothing to suggest that the Colts' top back is in any danger of missing Saturday's playoff opener against the Bills.
