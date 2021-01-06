Taylor (shoulder) was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report.

Despite the listing, Taylor -- who logged a career-high 31 touches in the Week 17 win over Jacksonville -- isn't concerned about his status for Saturday's playoff opener against the Bills, according to Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports. Taylor closed the regular season with a flurry, racking up 837 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns over the Colts' final six games.

