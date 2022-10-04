Taylor (ankle) was officially listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's estimated practice report, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

For the second day in a row, the Colts didn't hold a formal practice session, but Taylor's right ankle remained bothersome enough to confine him to the sideline for Tuesday's walk-through workout. Even though Taylor hasn't taken any on-field reps and was spotted in a walking boot Tuesday, the 23-year-old still has a chance at being available for Thursday's game against the Broncos. According to Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus, the right ankle injury Taylor suffered in last Sunday's loss to the Titans is considered mild, which could result in the running back's status for Week 5 being a game-time decision. Per Boyd, Taylor also acknowledged Tuesday that he's still dealing with a bout of turf toe that kept him on the injury report last week, though Taylor wouldn't say whether the toe issue is to the same foot as the ankle sprain. In any case, Taylor's injured toe is seemingly a far lesser concern than his ankle sprain at this juncture.