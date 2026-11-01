Taylor rushed eight times for 23 yards and brought in four of five targets for 24 yards in the Colts' 42-7 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

Taylor opened the game in his usual starting role with trade rumors swirling around him, and the star running back ultimately finished with a wholly unremarkable performance. Taylor ultimately ceded plenty of snaps to backfield mates Seth McGowan and DJ Giddens, the likeliest heir-apparent candidates if Taylor is indeed moved to another team in coming days. Taylor had exceeded 90 rushing yards in back-to-back games and on five occasions overall heading into Week 8, so even if his Colts tenure finishes with Sunday's whimper, he'll have plenty to offer in a new destination.