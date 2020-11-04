Taylor (ankle) was limited at practice Wednesday.
As was Jordan Wilkins (groin), but at this stage it doesn't look like either back is in danger of missing Sunday's game against the Ravens. Perhaps the more pressing issue with regard to Taylor's Week 9 fantasy upside is that Wilkins logged 20 carries (for 89 yards and a TD) in the Colts' Week 8 win over the Lions, while Taylor ran the ball 11 times for 22 yards. Additionally, Nyheim Hines handled the bulk of the team's chance-of-pace touches, hauling in three of his five targets for 54 yards and two TDs. Ultimately, Taylor carries the highest long-term value, but Wilkins' effort versus Detroit could result in Taylor's workload being affected this weekend.
