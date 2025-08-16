Taylor rushed once for nine yards and wasn't targeted in the Colts' 23-19 preseason loss to the Packers on Saturday afternoon.

Taylor hit his nice gain off left tackle midway through the Colts' first-team offense's second and final possession after not seeing any touches on the opening drive. The talented back was unsurprisingly only briefly featured, and Saturday's carry may well represent the extent of his preseason work. Taylor will be sharing the backfield with either Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson come Week 1 while filling his usual high-volume, dual role.