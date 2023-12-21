Taylor (thumb) was a full practice participant Thursday.

The Colts listed Taylor as a full participant on their second straight practice report, though Wednesday's was merely an estimate after the team held a walk-through session to kick off Week 16 prep. Taylor had missed each of Indianapolis' last three games while recovering from Nov. 29 surgery to repair a ligament tear in his right thumb, and while the running back wouldn't formally confirm Thursday that he'll return to action Sunday in Atlanta, all signs point to him playing following the full practice. Assuming Taylor does play Sunday, he'll be doing so with some sort of protective brace or wrap on his injured thumb, per James Boyd of The Athletic. Taylor's potential return comes at an opportune time for the Colts, who could be without the services of Zack Moss (forearm) on Sunday. Moss had served as the Colts' lead back in Taylor's absence for each of the last three games before exiting this past Saturday's 30-13 win over Pittsburgh with a right forearm injury that continued to keep him off the field for Thursday's practice.