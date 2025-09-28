Taylor rushed the ball 17 times for 76 yards in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Rams. He added five receptions on five targets for 20 yards.

Taylor turned in an efficient day on the ground, averaging 4.5 yards per carry with two gains of more than 10 yards. He also had a 53-yard touchdown nullified by a holding penalty, which held him under 100 yards rushing for the first time since Week 1. While Taylor's performance may have been underwhelming relative to his very high standards, his involvement as a receiver is noteworthy. He has multiple catches in every game, and already has 13 receptions on the season after logging only 18 and 19 in the last two years, respectively.